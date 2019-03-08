Durban - THE staff at Lotus FM are happier - and working hard to increase the dwindling listener-ship - after the findings and recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry into Sexual Harassment report at the SABC were released last year. Hannes du Buisson of the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union said station manager Alvin Pillay had been suspended following the inquiry and that a long-time employee from the logistical department, Dhanraj Ajodapersad, had since taken over in an acting capacity.

“People used to complain about how the station was handled and there was unhappiness. However, since the release of the commission’s findings and recommendation, the staff are happier. They are focused on working hard to pick up the listener-ship.

“The environment is also more work focused, so there isn’t anything happening that shouldn’t be happening at the station.

“Dhan is a good manager. He is someone who is familiar with the station, and not someone foreign who has been brought in from outside Durban.

“While previously he hasn’t been involved in content, he is doing a great job and trying his level best to take Lotus FM back on top.”

Du Buisson said three months ago, the listener-ship hit a record low of 127000, a loss of 154000 from January 2016 to September 2018.

“The rule about the 90/10 local content policy (implemented by former SABC head Hlaudi Motsoeneng) certainly hurt the station and, thereafter, all the negative things that resulted damaged its reputation.

“But I know the guys who are there now are working tirelessly to change things around.”

Du Buisson said Pillay and two others who were fingered during the inquiry would soon have to answer at disciplinary hearings.

Former SABC board member Krish Naidoo said when he resigned in December 2018, he understood that management were committed to making a serious effort to pick up the listener-ship and regain the confidence of listeners.

“I know they took a hard fall once the report was released and listener-ship wasn’t the best at the time, so it’s good to hear that they are still committed to taking the station back to its former glory.”

Ashwin Trikamjee, who previously served on the board, said: “I am happy that the station is doing what it’s supposed to be doing - and that’s serving the community.”

The SABC had not responded for comment at the time of publication.

The commission, which was independent from the SABC and headed by an independent commissioner, completed its work into the trend of sexual harassment at the national broadcaster, on October 31.

It then presented its final report to the SABC board, which the board accepted in its entirety.

It found that most sexual harassment cases reported had come from Lotus FM and Channel Africa.

“There is a worrying history of gender-based violence cases from Lotus FM indicating a need for strong leadership, which currently appears weak it would be advisable for the Legal Section to support the leadership so that the SABC does not incur high reputational damage and litigation costs.”

It said whistle-blowers and some complainants had angrily made statements such as: “Lotus FM is run by men who regard the station as their fiefdom and the women their personal harem!”

Among the findings was the urgent need to focus on the Channel Africa and Lotus FM leadership, and support to address the cases of gender-based violence.

