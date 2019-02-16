A screenshot of Cape Town magistrate Sean Lea on his cellphone in court. Picture: Facebook

Durban - IT IS unacceptable for a judge or a magistrate to use a cellphone during court proceedings. “A magistrate should set an example to the very people who are asked to switch off their cellphones. Not only is a phone distracting to the evidence that is being led in court, but it is totally disrespectful,” said a retired Durban judge (who did not want to be named) after photographs and videos circulated on social media of Cape Town magistrate Sean Lea on his cellphone, while his stenographer dozed.

“How can magistrates expect to enforce the law when they themselves do not follow simple court rules?”

The video was taken from the public gallery by Fazloen Hoffman, who lambasted Lea for his “unprofessionalism”.

She said he was mostly engaged with his cellphone, even during cases that required his undivided attention. Hoffman added that Lea was condescending and irritable when cases were presented before him.

“The punishments he meted out did not match the merits of the cases presented. He was irritated and mouthing to the prosecutor that he wanted to go on lunch. Like a belligerent child, he rushed through the presentations, barely containing his impatience.”

She said she confronted the magistrate during the recess, but was met with “frothing at the mouth, the red eyes and a shaky frame”.

“Mr Lea shouted that he was texting his boss, Mr de Beer. (He) showed me the WhatsApp chat briefly. (He) asked the secretary to take a picture of the screen and did not want to accept that he was not meant to be on his phone at all. He scoffed and blew me a kiss before marching off.”

Hoffman said she lodged complaints at several departments.

The secretary of The Magistrates Commission, Mahomed Dawood, said the matter was referred to its ethics section to institute an inquiry.

“Considering that the matter is the subject of an internal investigation, this office is unable to provide any further details at this stage, as it may have the potential to compromise the investigation.”

John Jeffery, the Deputy Minister ofJustice, said the judiciary was an independent arm of the state.

This meant any issues relating to the conduct by magistrates, where the conduct was alleged to be improper or resulted in any impropriety or prejudice, would be investigated by the commission.

Jeffery confirmed that they were, however, investigating the conduct of the stenographer, a public servant, and requested an urgent interim report.

“Access to justice means members of the public should be able to have confidence in the courts and know their issues will be resolved objectively, fairly and expeditiously.

“We therefore view any alleged improper conduct in our courts - whether by presiding officers or by administrative staff - in a very serious light.”

Natasha Kara, from the KZN Department of Public Prosecutions, said she could not comment on the merits of the case, but said cellphones interrupted the recording of a case.

The use of cellphones did not accord with the service delivery principle of Batho Pele (People First), Kara added,

A Durban prosecutor said using a cellphone had serious ramifications and affected one’s ability to properly hear evidence.

“We all keep to the rule. That is why we have notices up, so everyone complies. What makes it any different for a magistrate?”

POST