Durban - eThekwini Municipality have confirmed that most parts of Durban are experiencing major power outages.

In a statement, the City said, they were aware of the problem and that electricity had been restored in certain parts of the City.

They confirmed that technicians were currently on site investigating the problem.

Meanwhile Marshall Security spokesman, Kyle van Reenen, said affected areas including Phoenix all the way in the North to Amanzimtoti on the South of Durban.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that a substation in Marianhill had exploded.

This was posted on the City's Facebook page:

#MajorPowerOutage. We are aware of the power outage affecting most areas around the City. Electricity has been restored in some areas. However, areas which are not yet restored will be restored shortly. Our technicians are on site investigating the problem. We apologize for the inconvenience.

People have taken to social media to express their frustration, while some have found the humour in it.

