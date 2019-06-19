Beverly Chetty Picture: Supplied

BEVERLY Chetty started experiencing severe headaches about 25 years ago and never expected what was to come. “I consulted a physician and learnt I had water on my brain,” said Chetty, 49.

“The doctor then inserted a VP shunt (a medical device that relieves pressure on the brain) to drain the excess water.”

After the operation, she began to lose balance and underwent an MRI scan.

“This is when the doctor found out I had a brain tumour called a medulloblastoma. I felt as though the ground had swallowed me whole.

“I thought to myself: ‘I just had a VP shunt inserted in my brain and now do I have to go for another operation?’” said the Malvern resident.

The doctor informed her that she needed to immediately undergo surgery to remove the tumour or else she would be left paralysed and possibly brain-dead.

The tumour ended up being cancerous. Chetty underwent six months of radiation and five months of chemotherapy.

Fast forward 23 years, in October last year, the mother of two - Mellissa, 21, and Bianca, 15 - found herself facing a similar situation.

“I started to lose feeling on the left side of my body and thought I had a stroke.

“I met a neurologist and had an MRI scan, which showed I had another brain tumour called a meningioma, which was the size of a tennis ball.

“I consulted a neurosurgeon, who said this tumour would need to be removed. I felt devastated and thought: ‘Why do I have to go through this again?’”

She said her lowest point was when she thought she would not pull through.

“I overcame this through prayer, faith and the support of my family and friends,” she said, adding that her husband, Melvin, had been a great support.

Chetty said she wanted to write her biography to inspire others who were diagnosed with cancer.

“I hope my book will give them hope, that they can also bounce back like I did and fight the battle.

“I hope that cancer patients, or anyone with a similar illness, can find comfort, hope and strength in this book.”

* The Bounce Back can be ordered via her website, www.beverlychetty.com.

[email protected]