Durban - Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a man who fell from a ride at the beachfront on Saturday evening. The man, believed to be 23 years old, from Durban North had boarded the cable car at Funworld on Durban's beachfront when tragedy struck.

eThekwini Mayoral Spokesman, Mthunzi Gumede, said reports indicate that the young man on the cable car when he allegedly stood up and subsequently fell onto a moving ride on the ground.

"He was rushed to Addington hospital and passed away at around 7 pm. The matter has been handed over to the South African Police services for further investigation."

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has expressed her deepest condolences to the family.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said confirmed the incident.

"An inquest into the 23-year-old's man's death has been open at the Point Police Station for further investigations after he fell from a ride at the beachfront front," said Zwane.

POST