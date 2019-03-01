Durban - A North Coast man accused of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl in Waterloo will remain behind bars. The 26-year-old call centre agent, who cannot be named until he pleads, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The matter was adjourned to April 4 for a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as to whether the accused will be indicted to the high court.

He was denied bail in September.

In August last year, the grade two pupil, who lived with her 60-year-old grandmother in Waterloo, sustained stab wounds and was found naked in a passage in Waterloo.

She was taken to hospital, but later succumbed to her injuries. The suspect is being held at Westville Prison.

In a previous interview with POST, the aunt of the girl said all the family wanted was justice.

She described the child as being loving and playful.

POST

"We want justice for our child. Too many children are dying. This needs to stop," she said.