The bodies of Naushad Ismail and his aunt Hawa Bibi Ismail were found at their home in Landman Street, Wasbank. Supplied

Durban - A WEALTHY Northern KwaZulu-Natal businessman and his aunt were hacked to death with a “panga” during a robbery at their home in Wasbank on Friday night. The bodies of Naushad Ismail, 49, a garage owner, and Hawa Bibi Ismail, 88, were found by police, covered in blood, on the lounge floor.

The preliminary post mortem results revealed they had been struck repeatedly with a sharp instrument, possibly a panga, on their heads.

They sustained four stab wounds each across their bodies and Naushad had been severely assaulted.

It is alleged the robbers entered the home by removing the burglar guards to one of the bedroom windows. The house had been ransacked and a safe, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash, was emptied.

A family member, who did not want to be named, said he believed his relatives had been targeted because of their wealth.

Calculated

“Naushad was last seen alive after the early evening prayer on Friday. A few hours later, a neighbour saw an unknown car leaving their driveway. They did not hear any screams or unusual sounds from the house.”

The relative said the next day, when Naushad failed to arrive at his garage, people became suspicious.

“However, police were only called when one of their employees, who cut wood for their coal stove, discovered the house was locked and a window had been broken.

“I believe this was a calculated robbery. They were watched.”

For both families, this tragedy opened old wounds, reminiscent of when Naushad’s mother was shot dead.

Just over a decade ago, Naushad and his mother were held up by armed robbers at their service station in Colenso.

The robbers opened fire on Naushad.

His cousin Shiraaz Ismail said, during the robbery, Naushad was shot.

“When his mother saw her son bleeding, she jumped in front of him and was shot in her stomach. She died in hospital.

“Unable to cope with dreadful memories of that day, Naushad put the garage out on a lease and opened a second one in Wasbank.

“Neither Naushad nor my aunt had married. Aunty Hawa was the only surviving elder in our family and was a motherly figure to all of us. When I was in hospital recently, she called twice a day to check on me. She always treated my four kids as her own grandchildren and showered them with love.”

He described Naushad as a kind-hearted man, who was passionate about serving his community.

Shiraaz said he was warmed to see people from all religions attend their funeral.

“Grown men were on their knees crying. His friends, most of whom were not Muslim, said my cousin was one of a kind. He always called to check on his friends and often invited them over for meals.”

Ismail said his family was devastated.

“These were harmless people, who only loved and cared for others. I don’t understand why they had to be killed. If the criminals wanted money and goods, they could have tied them up and taken what they wanted. It did not have to be so brutal.”

Neighbours, who did not want to be named, said the tragedy had left the community shaken.

“We are close knit community. Crime is low and, on the odd occasion, we have petty crimes but nothing as serious as murder. Nobody heard a sound during the murders and that is what is most terrifying.”

The father of two said families are now on high alert.

Another resident said she was concerned about her safety.

“I have been living in the neighbourhood for 20 years now and it is a very peaceful area. We did not have to live under lock and key. But with the gruesome attack on Hawa and Naushad, we need to beef up our security and not take our safety for granted.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said two counts of murder had been opened at Wasbank Police Station. No arrests have been made.

