Durban - One of the two men charged for the murder of Bluff mother Bianca Parsons pleaded guilty in the Durban High Court on Tuesday morning. At the start of the trial Darryl Murrisson, 33, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

In his guilty plea, Murrison said that his co-accused Christopher Houston, 27, had not played a part in the shooting that claimed the life of Parsons.

Parsons had been seated in their car in a garage in Wentworth in February 2018 when she was shot dead in the presence of her three-year-old daughter.

In his plea, Murrison said that Houston had, in fact, tried to stop him from committing the crime.

However, State Prosecutor Kelvin Singh rejected the guilty plea stating that both accused had acted in common purpose.

Murrisson’s plea was subsequently changed to not guilty.

The trial has been set down for the next three weeks. Both men remain in police custody.

