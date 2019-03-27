The man wanted in connection with the murder of Demisha Naik has been found dead police have said. File picture

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed that the suspect wanted for the murder of a 23-year-old Shallcross woman has been found dead in his home. Lt Colonel Thulani Zwane said at around noon on Wednesday, SAPS responded to a shooting at Montford area in Chatsworth.

"On arrival, they found a 24-year-old man inside the house with a gunshot wound through the chest.

"He was declared dead and a pistol was found on the scene.

"An inquest docket was opened at Chatsworth police station for further investigation.

Zwane added that he has been identified as the same suspect who was wanted for a murder at Shallcross on Tuesday.

Police have not released his name.

A day ago, the body of Demisha Naik, 23, was found in her Shallcross home by her father.

The 23-year-old sustained stab wounds to her body.

Siven Subramudy, from Amawele Emergency Services, attended to the scene.

“When we got to the scene he was dead on arrival. The scene is active."

