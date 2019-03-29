Shiraz Adam. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The funeral of the man who allegedly killed Shallcross woman Demisha Naik is expected to take place on Friday. The body of Shiraz Adam, 27, was found dead in his Montford home on Wednesday.

Naik, a 23-year-old beautician, was found dead in her home on Tuesday afternoon. She had been stabbed.

Zwane said police responded to a shooting at Montford area in Chatsworth.

"On arrival, they found a 24-year-old man inside the house with a gunshot wound through the chest.

Police confirmed that they had been looking for Adam shortly after Naik's death.

Adam’s step-father Yogan Munian said the family were still trying to cope with their loss.

“They were dating for three years and were a happy couple. We don't know what happened between them."

Munian described Shiraz as a wonderful person who was also shy, reserved, bubbly and always smiling.

Adam was employed at a local courier company.

Naik's funeral took place at the Woodhurst Cultural Centre in Chatsworth on Thursday.

A case of murder is being investigated and an inquest docket has been opened.

