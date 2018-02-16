Durban - Reliving Sunday’s armed robbery at Mayuris Jewellers in the Phoenix Plaza was by no means easy for the store’s manageress, who is still shaken by the ruthlessness and speed at which the men operated.

The woman, who declined to be named, broke down in tears as she recalled the midday ordeal, saying it was an incident she and her colleagues would not easily forget.

The robbery, said the woman, lasted less than five minutes.

With Valentine’s Day approaching, she said she and her three colleagues were assisting customers when she noticed a man walk into the shop, talking on his cellphone.

“Before I could ask if he needed help, a group of others, some wearing caps, stormed inside. They waved their guns around and began shouting at us,” said the woman.

“They first grabbed the customers and pushed them out of the store. One woman fell. They then climbed over the counters and began emptying the window and display shelves and cabinets.

“They grabbed everything they could get their hands on and stuffed the jewellery into big bags. They also pushed and bashed us against the counters, while they tried to manoeuvre.

“The entire time they were shouting in isiZulu. We could not understand what they were saying but we knew we should not make any sudden moves as they were armed.

“All I could do was pray.”

An employee at a nearby store, who witnessed the robbery, began yelling for help.

Upon hearing her screams, one of the robbers left what he was doing, went to the front door and cocked his gun as he kept watch.

The employee managed to activate her shop’s panic button, which made a noise.

The robbers ran out, jumped into two getaway vehicles and sped off.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said officers gave chase.

“While on the M25 highway near KwaMashu, it is alleged the suspects opened fire at the police. Following a shootout, six suspects were arrested, including two who were wounded.

“The wounded suspects were taken to hospital under police guard. They were later charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.”

Zwane said a manhunt was under way for the escaped suspects and that some of the stolen items had been recovered.

At the time of publication, four of the suspects were scheduled to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court, while the injured suspects remain in hospital.

An employee at another jewellery store in the complex said: “We are constantly looking over our shoulders or jumping at every noise. We want to know where is the mall’s security?”

A statement released by JHI Properties, on behalf of the mall owners, Vukile Property Fund, said: “The mall has extensive security and surveillance measures in place, which are regularly assessed for optimum effectiveness.

“The safety of our shoppers and our tenants is our highest priority and we work closely with security professionals and the SAPS to ensure this. We also work closely with our tenants because they control the security at their stores.”

