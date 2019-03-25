CASTOR oil is derived from the seeds of the plant, Ricinus communis. This oil has been used extensively in the medical culture of almost every ancient civilisation - to great effect. Modern science is today confirming the benefits known and recorded in the histories of cultures with their own medical systems such as those of India, China, Japan and the Middle East.

* Purgative benefit: Castor oil has been used to treat constipation. It is regarded as a “heat” reducing purgative - said to remove metabolic heat accumulating in the gall bladder (as bile), duodenum and liver. Regular purgation (every two to threemonths) can help your metabolism. The amount to be consumed is about six teaspoons for adults and two to three teaspoons for children under 12 years.

* Anti-inflammatory: Castor oil (cold pressed) has been used as a topical anti-inflammatory for thousands of years - on inflamed skin, joints and eyes.

It helps reduce the inflammation of acne when applied topically. It can also be used for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis with impressive results. In rheumatoid sufferers, the oil can be taken internally (¾teaspoon every night before bed) as well as warmed and massaged into the affected and inflamed joints.

The ricinoleic acid has potent anti-inflammatory effects, relieving pain and swelling. Castor oil can be used as a pack (cotton gauze soaked in warm castor oil can be placed on the abdomen for ovarian cysts, pelvic inflammatory disease and adhesions that occur after abdominal surgery).

* Promotes wound healing: Applying castor oil to wounds helps promote healing and is beneficial for pressure ulcers, varicose ulcers and diabetic ulcers. This oil reduces the healing time for such ulcers.

* Anti-bacterial: Castor oil has anti-bacterial effects (as shown in many studies).

* Moisturising effect: Castor oil is an excellent moisturiser for the skin and the scalp. Massaging the scalp with castor oil on a regular basis (two to three times per week and left on overnight) can improve the condition of the scalp and hair, especially dry and damaged hair and a flaky scalp.

* Quality of castor oil: Always use organic cold pressed castor oil. The benefits are better.

* Cooppan practices in Morningside, Durban, as an Integrative Medicine, Nutritional and Natural Medicine GP. He can be contacted at 031 309 3036. More information, log on to www.drcooppan.com