The Joy Ride team at Megazone are on air Monday to Friday 3pm to 6pm. Pictured are Melissa Naidoo, Kovesh Nadesan and Leah Naidoo.

In just under three years, popular station Megazone has gone from being an online streaming station to now having its own FM licence - Megazone Bollywood - on 104.8 FM. The chief executive officer, Vishal Maharaj, said the high cost of data in South Africa had partly influenced the move towards an FM frequency.

“Streaming is facilitated by the use of data. The high data costs meant that a fair number of listeners could not access Megazone Bollywood via our streaming apps. An FM frequency for the broadcasting of Megazone Bollywood means we can now reach the masses.”

Megazone Bollywood’s state-of-the-art studio is based at The Crescent on uMhlanga Ridge.

“We are currently restructuring and streamlining the shows, which will broadcast live, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We will simultaneously stream this nationally and internationally.”

Maharaj said they would introduce newly-conceptualised shows hosted by new presenters and this was part of the station’s efforts to promote talent and create opportunities.

As an online streaming station, Megazone Bollywood is currently streamlined in more than 209 countries.

Its current FM licence limits its broadcast to uMhlanga, Durban and larger surrounding areas.

“We anticipate that a regional footprint is an attainable short-term goal.”

Asked whether having the FM licence would place Megazone Bollywood in a stronger position as a competitor to other niche Indian stations, he said: “I prefer not to use the word ‘competition’ because Megazone Bollywood was never, and never will be, in competition with any other brand.

“However, we are predicting a mass migration in listenership toward Megazone Bollywood. We have been, and continue to be, focused on delivering the most entertaining, family-orientated and culturally-advanced content The foundation for Megazone Bollywood streaming has always been ‘more music, less talk’. This very foundation will be adopted with our FM broadcasting.”

