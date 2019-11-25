Melanie on a mission to change perceptions









Picture: Supplied Melanie Kisten FOR Durban dance teacher, choreographer and playwright, Melanie Kisten, entering the 2019 Glow TV Mrs Uniworld SA pageant was inspired by the event’s alignment with women’s empowerment. “It does not mean I get to walk around and just look pretty with a crown on my head,” said Kisten, who won the contest at the iZulu Theatre at Sibaya Casino earlier this month. She also received special awards for Best Talent, Mrs Humanitarian and Mrs Congeniality. “I read about this being a pageant with a difference, about it being a platform for women empowerment and fuller-figured women. I wanted to enter to change the norms of how society considered pageants. “A good woman does not necessarily have to look like a model, cook like a chef, or have the body of a 20-year-old. Look within her to see her true value,” said Kisten.

She added that the pageant organiser, Anusha Bisaal, broke barriers by having brought together women from different races, cultures and sizes.

Born and raised in Chatsworth, Kisten moved to Merebank for two years after she married Aiden Naidoo.

The couple and their two children, Saiesha, 13, and son Saieshan, 11, now live on the Bluff.

“Having a supportive husband and children has made this journey easier. They stood by me and helped me prepare every step of the way.”

Kisten holds down a full-time job as an export controller for a clearing and forwarding company.

She teaches dance on weekends and is also involved in the entertainment industry as an MC, stand-up comedian and actress and is often behind the scenes on filming projects.

Some of her most memorable stage productions - where she wrote, directed and performed in the plays - include her recent show, Big Amma’s House, and previous productions, Aunty Sheila, You’re Hired and The Bread The Porridge and The Mix Masala.

She’s also known for her “crab aunty” role in the hit film, Keeping up with the Kandasamys.

She said being a mother, wife, businesswoman and artist, and holding a full-time job, was not an easy juggling act.

“But many times as women, we forget we need to give ourselves an opportunity to step on a platform like MrsUniworld to explore ourselves from within.”

She added that winning came with responsibilities.

“I have a voice to uplift women by sharing my experiences and helping to empower them.

“I also believe in empowering the youth. This crown will echo dignity, trust and purpose for me.”

Kisten is the head of the Melanie Kisten Dance Academy.

Not only does the academy promote Indian culture through dance, but it gives budding actors a platform to show off their talents via stage productions.

Kisten said her mother, Devi, was her inspiration.

“My mother had four children, managed a household, and was a working woman.

“She pushed herself to make ends meet and still be an amazing mother and wife.

“My mother juggled all of this with ease and selflessly still gave each of us her love and support.”

As part of her prize, Kisten will represent South Africa at the first Mrs Uniworld International pageant next year.

The host country is yet to be confirmed.

Shiksha Singh, of Phoenix, was the first princess. Ella Ford Mthethwa, of Pietermaritzburg, was the second princess.

