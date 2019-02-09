Ameer Ahmed Rafi.

Durban - A MEREBANK couple watched helplessly as their only child bled to death after he was stabbed during a dispute on Friday evening. Ameer Ahmed Rafi, 20, a budding rap artist, was stabbed in the chest. He died at the King Edward VIII Hospital.

His uncle Afzal Kassim said Rafi was standing outside his friend's home rapping lyrics when three men walked past and complained that he had been making a noise.

“The men became aggressive and he told his friend he would go home and took a short cut. They followed.”

Kassim said Rafi tried to resolve the issue but was stabbed in the chest. The group fled.

Ameer walked to the home of a panel beater where he collapsed.”

The panel beater alerted Rafi’s parents, Ramesh, 45, and Rehana, 42. “When we saw Ameer, blood covered his chest,” said Ramesh.

The paramedics took an hour to arrive, he said.

A suspect has handed himself over to the police.

POST