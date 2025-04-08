Missing Durban physiotherapist found dead at home

THE search for 48-year-old Kenneth Chetty ended in tragedy after the missing physiotherapist was found dead at his Morningside home. Family and friends remember him as a 'beautiful, kind human being' who was passionate about his work and family.

Chetty was last seen at Woodford, in Springfield, when he went to drop off a rental car on Monday. Prem Ganasparsdh, the CPF chairman of the Springtown area, said they spent hours searching for Chetty. “We went to his home and asked to search the premises but the family said if was there, their dog would have smelt his scent. So we left,” said Ganasparsdh.

He said he received a call today to say Chetty had found dead in his garage. Chetty’s daughter, Dhenishta, 24, said her dad’s body was found around midday, and the family did not suspect foul play at this stage. She described him as a “beautiful human being.”

“He was the best dad and husband. He was a beautiful, kind and loving human being. He was the type of person who you could go to for anything. He was a loving, caring and optimistic person. He was passionate about his work and he loved people. “He loved playing squash, indoor cricket and running. He also loved drawing and was an amazing artist. My sister, brother and I were his biggest passion, pride and joy. We want him to be remembered as a beautiful and kind human being. He was a staunch man of Christ and he brought us up with the love of Christ,” she said. Stavros Pillay, a close friend of Chetty, said that he could not believe his long- time friend had passed away.