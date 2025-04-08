MK Councillor defends principal accused of forcing teachers to wear party t-shirt

AN uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) ward councillor has come to the defence of a North Coast school principal who has been accused of threatening to fire teachers who refused to wear party t-shirts. Last week, KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka visited Shakaskraal Primary to reaffirm that educational institutions must remain politically neutral.

The incident happened ahead of municipal by-elections in the area, on April 2. Gadafi Govender, the MK councillor for Ward 28, claimed that the principal Vinesh Singh had asked the teachers to wear the T-shirts "as gratitude" to him. “He didn’t force anyone to wear the t-shirts. I gave them the T-shirts like I give others. There was no motive. The KZN Department of Education (KZN DOE) was lapsing on their nutritional program at the school for two weeks. I got together with other businesses and arranged meals for the pupils. Vinesh was grateful for our help and decided to wear our MK shirts and take a picture for me. The teachers had consented to wear the T-shirts,” said Govender.

“I used to be an ANC ward councillor but due to inefficiencies of the party, I resigned three months ago and joined the MK,” claimed Govender. “MK is gaining momentum. SADTU sent the KZN DOE to investigate the principal and the MEC tried to suspend him but they could not. Only after a hearing and if he is found guilty, can they remove him from his position. They are correct to say that he should not have worn the T-shirts on school property and pushed his political views. But on Friday, the ANC had a rally at the North Coast Agricultural College. Where is the line drawn? “I believe that just because the principal is Indian, the visit to the school and the investigation happened so quickly. Yet there are so many other principals still sitting on suspension. The DOE together with SADTU is trying its best to suspend the principal but we won't allow it. We will all stand with him,” said Govender.

The KZN Department of Education said it had launched an investigation into the allegations that Singh had threatened to fire teachers who refused to wear the MK party T-shirts. Singh is also accused of using school infrastructure for political activities and forcing both staff and pupils to wear political regalia during school hours. “It is alleged that the senior member of staff is using school infrastructure as a base for his political activities. He is also said to have instructed teachers and pupils to wear political party regalia, or face termination.

“This is alleged to happen on the school premises when the teachers and pupils were meant to be in class. Should these allegations be true, this would constitute unethical and unprofessional behaviour and is a dismissable offence,” said Mlu Mtshali, Media Liaison Officer for KZN DOE. Hlomuka received and noted the grievance and asked that his department be given space to fully investigate the allegations, he said. “During the visit, MEC Hlomuka reaffirmed the fundamental values of education, emphasizing that schools must remain neutral and free from political influence and interference. He further stressed the importance of adhering to KZN Circular No 29 of 2025, which outlines professional conduct within educational institutions.

“The iLembe District has initiated an investigation, and upon conclusion, will submit a report with recommendations to the head of department for appropriate action,” said Mtshali. "We will not tolerate political campaigns in our schools and emphasized that this incident serves as a critical reminder to all schools and communities that education should be a-political and safeguarded from political activities and influence.” Nomarashiya Caluza, provincial secretary of the South African Democratic Teachers' Union (SADTU) and Doctor Ngema of the National Teachers' Union (NATU) both agreed that political activity had taken place at schools.

“The principal is out of order. He is the one who should be understanding the policies of the department. He can’t be politicking during school hours and worse, force other people to do the same. The department must get to the root of this thing,” said Caluza. Ngema said: “We condemn the act of forcing anyone in the school, be it pupils or teachers, to advance their political ideologies. Principals of schools should not force either teachers or pupils to advance their political thinking in a school situation. “Schools are supposed to be places that are politically free and should allow everyone to express his or her views and not forced to follow a certain set of ideologies of political parties. We disapprove and denounce any form of political activism in our schools.

“We understand that our country and citizens have got their own political parties and they've got a right of freedom to associate with their own political parties but that should not happen inside the school premises because otherwise it's going to create problems.” He said disciplinary action should be taken against the principal. “The department must ensure that anyone who makes our schools political and uses school for political activities, should be dealt with and these interactions should be undertaken to ensure that they do not make our schools political what to call playgrounds,” said Ngema.

Vee Gani, the chairperson of the KZN Parents Association, said that schools needed to be a-political. “There should be no political agendas at schools. Everyone follows different political parties. Minors also cannot vote so being subjected to political activities at school is fruitless. “Schools are institutions for teaching and learning, not for political concerns. Children shouldn't be exposed to the principal's political values, especially with him forcing other teachers to wear his party’s T-shirts,” said Gani.

Visvin Reddy, MK MP, said that he did not agree with the actions of the principal and would investigate the matter further. “As the MK Party, we remain committed to upholding the rule of law and acting in the best interests of our communities. We wish to state unequivocally that we are law-abiding citizens first and our respect for the law is non-negotiable. “We have noted with concern the allegations involving a principal reportedly linked to our movement. If the allegations are true, we condemn such actions in the strongest terms. Irresponsible or unlawful conduct has no place in our ranks or in any public institution.

“However, we also believe in fairness and due process. We will institute an internal investigation to establish the facts and ensure that all sides, including the principal’s version of events, are heard before drawing any conclusions. The MK Party will continue to act responsibly and with integrity, and we call on all our members to do the same,” said Reddy. Vinesh Singh was approached for comment but did not respond. MKP President Jacob Zuma visited ward 28 in Shakaskraal where the ANC councilor resigned. Zuma came to support the MKP ward councillor, Gadafi Govender. Govender was appointed the MK Ward 28, Shakaskraal, councillor after his landslide victory during the municipal by-elections last week.