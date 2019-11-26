Picture: Supplied Caption: One Night in Taj Mahal with a Hip hop Twist

A modern day twist to the Indian experience will play out on stage on 1 December when One Night in Taj Mahal with a Hip hop Twist is staged at Sibaya Casino’s Izulu Theatre. Presented by The Shanon B Dance Academy the show aims to bring the modern-day Indian experience to its audience.

Shannon Bhojraj, head of the academy, said the musical incorporates children, depicting a modern-day love story in The Taj Mahal, India.

“Our aim is to uplift the spirit of arts and culture by exposing the youth to various national and international platforms across the globe. Our audience are in for a real treat- as this show culminates drama, comedy, romance, the best of Bollywood and Hip hop music and dance choreography.”

She said the show will have the audience in tears. “Not only from the sad scenes but from the comedy content."