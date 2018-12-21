Nasreen Khan, right, and husband Hassan at their daughter Nabeela’s mendhi (henna) ceremony on Saturday night, less than 24 hours before she died in the crash.Picture: Facebook

Durban - Hours before she could realise her dream of watching her eldest daughter walk down the aisle, an Isipingo Beach mother was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the N2 near Higginson Highway. Nasreen Khan, 48, an administrator at a construction company, was travelling in her Hyundai i20 to Peter Mokaba (Ridge) Road with her daughters, Nabeela, 23, Thasmiya, 18, and Maseeha, 13, when they became victims of an alleged road rage attack, on Sunday afternoon.

They were on their way to a relative’s home to have their hair and make-up done for Nabeela’s wedding on Sunday evening at the Elangeni Hotel.

Her distraught husband Hassan Khan claimed Nasreen was trying to overtake a vehicle, a white Ford Focus, when the accident happened. He said he had spoken to his daughters and they had relayed the details preceding the accident.

“According to Nabeela, the driver of the Ford Focus began swearing at my wife. He even showed her a rude gesture with his finger. It seemed as if he did not want her to overtake him. He suddenly slammed on his brakes. Nasreen hit into his vehicle from the back. Her car somersaulted and landed on its roof.” He said the driver of the Ford Focus fled the scene.

Nasreen sustained severe injuries to her chest and body and died at the scene. Nabeela and Thasmiya sustained minor injuries to their faces. Maseeha’s nose was broken and she had severe lacerations on her back. She was admitted to hospital but discharged on Monday in time for her mother’s funeral.

With tears in his eyes, Khan said their joy had turned to sorrow.

“My wife was so excited about the wedding. It was all she talked about and she spent most of her time making sure Nabeela had everything she wanted for her special day.

“Nabeela, on the other hand, wanted to walk in her mother’s footsteps. We married when her mother was 23 and yesterday (Tuesday) we would have celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary. Nabeela chose December 16 to have her wedding because the date was close to our anniversary.”

Khan said Nasreen wanted everything to be perfect and had been planning her daughter’s special day from last year.

“Hours before the accident we went to the venue to drop off the dresses and other items.

“I can still remember how she was beaming with pride at the sight of Nabeela’s dress. We went ahead with the religious wedding ceremony (Nikkah) on Sunday but cancelled the reception.”

Khan said in Islam, marriage was sacred and no matter what, a wedding ceremony had to go on.

“We also believe this is what she would have wanted. We know God takes away people for a reason but in this case we need those responsible to be brought to book.

“They have no idea what their actions have done to our family.”

His brother-in-law Faruk Ebrahim has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“We need to ensure that driver is caught. This is a hit-and-run. We have made an appeal on social media for witnesses to come forward but we have not received any concrete information to date.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Ebrahim on 0844025623.

POST