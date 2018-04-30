At least 35 trucks have been set alight on the N3, near the Mooi Toll River. Pictures: Supplied

Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, strongly condemned the unlawful protest action along N3 freeway, near the Mooi River Toll Plaza on Sunday night, that resulted in the burning of 35 trucks.

“This is totally unacceptable and we will not condone people venting their anger by damaging private and public property or blockading our national roads.

"We will intensify our operations and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law," said Langa.

KZN police confirmed that a total of 54 people were arrested and charged with public violence.

According to KZN provincial police spokesman, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, at around 19:30 pm on Sunday night, a group of people began throwing objects on the N3 freeway and set some trucks alight.

They are expected to appear at the Mooi River Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Any person who blocks our national roads will be treated as an ordinary criminal and will face the full might of the law.

"There are many avenues for people to voice their grievances and resorting to criminality is definitely not one of them," said Langa.

Mbhele said a total of 35 trucks were torched.

"It is believed that the people who were protesting and throwing stones as well as burning objects had causing extensive damages to property.

"Local police and neighbouring police stations were mobilised and dispersed a number of people who were looting the burning trucks.

"The situation is calm today although the road is still blocked due to the trucks that were burnt. Police are still monitoring the situation and are on high alert."

Mbhele said traffic was being diverted.

POST