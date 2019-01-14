File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - A woman, who had just given birth to a baby boy, was arrested by the private security company Reaction Unit South Africa, on Monday afternoon after allegedly dumping the child on a road in Everest Heights in Verulam. RUSA's Prem Balram said the woman, 31, had been charged with child abandonment and attempted murder. She has been detained at Phoenix police station.

He said a member of the public heard the child crying and when he unknotted the plastic bin bag, found the baby inside. The boy had been wrapped in a denim dress.

The mother was tracked down and arrested.

Balram added that upon arrival, the paramedics cut the baby's umbilical cord, which was still attached to the placenta.

“The child was examined and appears to be in good health. He will be transported to the hospital for further medical evaluation,” said Balram.

The newborn weighed 1.5kg.

In a video posted on RUSA’s Facebook page, a paramedic is seen playing with the child.



