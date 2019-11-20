#Movember: 'I jumped in front of a train’









Daryl Brown lives to tell his story in the hope of helping men better manage their struggles with depression. LIFESTYLE - IT was 2013, he was 26 years old. He had been living in London for two years. He left South Africa hoping to fix himself but what he had been bottling up followed him, and eventually became too much. One day, after a month of planning, Daryl Brown made his way to an underground London station. He waited for the area to be deserted and jumped in front of the first train. Brown’s plan was to die. Instead, he lived to tell his story. “I realised the only way we can make it okay for men to ask for help when they are struggling, is for those of us who have been through it to talk openly.”

The Cape Town resident and marketing professional, now 32, said with psychological therapy, he learnt that prior to the day of his suicide attempt, depression had been building within him for years.

Sort myself out:

“I had always tried different things to sort myself out. I didn’t talk to anyone because I didn’t want to burden them with my issues. I didn’t speak to a psychologist or seek professional help at the time because I didn’t think I could speak to someone who was going to instantly make everything okay.

“So I tried different things to try and cure myself and pull myself together. I got different jobs and I became involved in theatre. Eventually, I moved to London to study further. That was basically my last attempt to fix what was going on inside of me.”

After finishing his degree, Brown struggled to get a work visa in London. He also had his first romantic relationship, which ended after six months.

“I felt like I was going to have to move back to Cape Town, move back in with my parents and be a leech off them forever. I felt like a failure. I couldn’t think of anything else that I could try to fix myself. I was tired of waiting for the one day when everything would be okay and it just seemed like that day was never going to come. I couldn’t wait any longer.

“I needed some kind of relief, an escape from that feeling that had been haunting me for years.”

He gave his landlord a month’s notice and told his friends in London that he was moving back to South Africa.

“I de-activated my Facebook account so none of them would realise I hadn’t come back home. On the day I was supposed to leave, I packed my suitcase and went down to the nearest platform. I waited for the platform to be empty and when the train came, I just jumped.”

Hindsight:

Brown said at that moment it felt like suicide was the only way out.

“I always felt like an outsider. Like people were just putting up with me. But after the suicide attempt, I realised how wrong I was. If I had spoken to someone, it may have made a difference. Speaking to a therapist after the suicide attempt was a major turning point for me. For the first time, I realised I am not the only one going through depression and I am not alone.

“I think men bottle things up because they think they’re supposed to be strong and be the burden carriers. But I found the opposite. The therapy I got enabled me to be the man I needed to be for others. This is the most responsible thing you can do.

“The most important thing is to get help for yourself. You can’t be the man you need to be, unless you are in a position of physical and mental strength.”

He said when he suffered from depression he was not thinking rationally and clearly.

“I wasn’t making good decisions, despite thinking I was at the time. That’s because the illness took over my mind. It changed the way my brain worked, the way I saw the world.

“It changed my levels of energy and fatigue. You can’t be the man you want to be under those conditions.

“You can have depression and still lead a full, healthy, happy life. It is just a condition that you need to manage. There is no shame in getting treatment for it.

“If you don’t want to burden someone in your life about what you are feeling or going through, there are helplines available. Those counsellors can give you an objective perspective and guide you on ways to manage your thoughts and get help.”

Movember:

Movember is not just about growing a moustache. It creates a talking point to raise awareness around issues of men’s health and mental wellness.

Brown is a MoBro - an ambassador with the Movember Movement in South Africa.

“I’ve just finished my Honours in psychology. I also do volunteer work with the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) to raise awareness around issues of mental health.

“With Movember, I raise awareness specifically around issues of mental health and men. I wanted to pass on the help I received from my psychologist to other people.

“And to hopefully help prevent people from having to go through what I did.”

On average, 18 men take their lives each day in South Africa.

Garron Gsell, chief executive and founder of the Men’s Foundation, which drives Movember in South Africa, said many men felt admitting they are struggling was a sign of weakness and that, for men, it was not easy to open up and talk.

