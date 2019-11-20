#Movember: Weakness lies in denial: psychiatrist









LIFESTYLE - DURBAN psychiatrist, Dr Shaquir Salduker says men experience the same mental health issues women do - they just express it differently. “Men, for example, tend to be more irritable and aggressive when depressed, whereas women tend to introject or turn their anger inwards,” said Salduker. “Men also tend to turn to self-medicate with alcohol and, these days, cannabis, more than women do. “They feel they can sort it out by themselves because they feel uncomfortable seeing professionals, like psychologists or psychiatrists.” He said men tended to have a greater stigma attached to getting professional help.

“It differs in communities as well. The more rural, the less likely men are to get help.”

Salduker said there were a lot of outdated and nonsensical taboos around mental health, particularly with regard to men.

“Societies tend to hold on to these taboos.Getting help for emotional issues is one of them because the line between illness and normal is so blurred, that most people who are unwell see it as okay.

“And so do many of the medical practitioners, like GPs and physicians, for example. It’s unlike other organ systems, where the line is fairly clear and getting professional assistance is easy to rationalise.

“Men tend to wait longer, on average, before they seek help in most medical settings.

“The idea that it’s a weakness to admit being overwhelmed emotionally is a bigger myth.

“It’s actually a strength to acknowledge one’s emotions and admit when you need assistance.

“The weakness lies in the denial.”

Salduker said the tide was turning against these myths.

“I think there’s a lot of education and awareness campaigns being carried out, worldwide, around mental health, so it is happening.

“But like many long-held belief systems and traditions, it is going to take time.

“There is a lot happening online and social media has been proactive in getting men to see themselves more.

“Practitioners need to be educated, as they are often just as guilty as the general public of stigmatising mental health.

“There needs to be more focus on the science behind these conditions because the female brain and the male brain are fundamentally the same and can experience the same rates of illness.”

THE POST