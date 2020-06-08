Movie fans keen for reel deal

LIFESYLE - MANY movie buffs cannot wait to see some of the big-name releases hit cinema screens. This is, however, dependent on the phased lockdown approaches by governments around the world. The POST spoke with film studios and distributors, who bring movies to the big screen, about what South Africans could expect. Peter Dignan, the managing director at United International Pictures (UIP) South Africa, said they had to be guided by the government’s phases. “Looking at their timelines for public gatherings with social distancing and hygiene requirements, it looks like cinemas will only reopen when phase 1 is implemented.” He said UIP’s studios were affected like all other Hollywood studios with the worldwide lockdown. Some productions were unable to continue filming or post-production was stopped by office closures.

“Obviously, these films will no longer be available for release this year but we can expect to see them next year. UIP will have a full slate in 2021 of diverse and entertaining films for all moviegoers to enjoy, including highly-anticipated titles such as Fast & Furious 9, Coming To America 2, Infinite, Minions: The Rise of Gru and Sing 2.”

He said this year, cinemagoers could look forward to many family favourite characters returning to the big screen, such as The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and Trolls World Tour 3D. For older audiences, there will be A Quiet Place 2, The High Note and Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse.

Dignan added that there would be more entertaining films that would cater to all sections of moviegoers. These would lead to its two major blockbuster movies set for release this year - the new James Bond film, No Time To Die, in November, and Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in December.

UIP is jointly owned by its partners, Paramount Pictures and Universal Pictures.

Empire Entertainment, a division of Arena Holdings, specialises in film distribution in Africa, acting for Warner Bros, Pictures International and 20th Century Fox, among others.

Heather Vorster, senior publicity manager for Empire, said cinema worldwide was hit hard by the pandemic.

“In South Africa, all cinemas have been closed and will only be open in level 1 or 2 we believe. While we wait for the anticipated opening of our industry, we have mirrored what is happening in the US and have lined up films accordingly.

“There are a couple of smaller US cinemas that have already opened but the big exhibition groups have mostly adopted a wait-and-see approach for the short term to assess the viability and safety of opening cinemas. There is also much talk about the revival of cinema like drive-ins that could become a reality internationally in the short term.”

Vorster said they planned to release Christopher Nolan’s next film, Tenet, at the same time as the US on July 17 and Wonder Woman 1984 on August 14.

“We do await confirmation from Warner Bros on any changes but at this stage, these are going ahead and are being planned for release. Disney has also provisionally scheduled Mulan to be release on July 24. That said, it will depend on the level of the country’s risk and what is happening at that time.”

