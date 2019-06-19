Samantha Govender Picture: Supplied

Yet each man kills the thing he loves. By each let this be heard. Some do it with a bitter look. Some with a flattering word. The coward does it with a kiss. The brave man with a sword. - Oscar Wilde I was warned, “don’t leave your faithful partner for something that will not provide sustainability”, but I couldn’t resist the temptation.

It was a tumultuous love affair filled with so much passion. “Use me,” I said.

There I was losing myself in the process of creating characters. Theatre took control of my mind, embodied my spirit, and I was fooled.

Night after night, the best audiences, thunderous applause. It was only getting better. Winning an award at the Durban Theatre Awards little did I know it would turn into betrayal.

But once again, I gave in. I left my faithful partner - which was teaching - to explore the unknown.

Rooted in theatre:

Theatre started off as a form to educate and inform our communities about social, hegemonic issues while celebrating our cultural lifestyle, using the backdrop of apartheid.

Legends such as Ronnie Govender, Kessie Govender, and Muthal Naidoo - to name a few - allowed their works to impact an audience.

But audiences are changing and theatre must be adapted to a theatre the audiences of today needs.

This set the precedent as to what would follow for me. School excursions took me to the Playhouse and this experience changed my life.

Fast forward years later, I was acting at the Playhouse. This led me to performing at community venues nationally, and to selling shows to make a living. I thought the theatre would pay my bills, but it didn’t.

The voice within:

One day a deep voice inside me said: “Complete the script and put it on stage.”

This was a 15-page script that was done in my third year of university as part of a scriptwriting course.

I asked: “Where will I get the money?”

The inner voice said: “Trust me.’’

Insanity took over me, as I feverishly began typing these enthralling characters. Before I knew it, I completed a 72-page full-length play. After an application process, I was one of the fortunate few to receive funding for my theatre play by the National Arts Council. With funding comes deadlines.

The play had a weekend run at an established cinema. The space was converted to a stage. But the only reason I walked out with a good profit was because the play was funded.

Bread-and-butter issues:

I think it is important for theatre to develop our youth. One such production I watched recently was Bombay Chasers, directed by Rowin Munsamy and produced by Sumanth Singh.

It had a stellar cast of youth dancers, merging visual media and a theatrical performance.

This performance with extravagant costumes and lighting had the audience tapping to Bollywood songs. But did it make a profit? Theatre producers come with different mindsets, not all are driven by profit - unless, of course, you have bread-and-butter issues like most talented, struggling artists that have given in to the affair.

What happens when there is no funding? This is a major challenge that an artist is faced with. The artist must decide: “Do I fool myself and allow people in for free or should I make an informed decision, cut all losses and walk away?”

A play that supports the above statement is Bhagwan Gave Me This Life, written and directed by Vivian Moodley and performed by Pranesh Maharaj.

The producers cancelled the show because of poor audience attendance.

This was a professional and educational theatre piece which touched on isolation, the inescapability of death and human existence. Plays like this leave a thinking audience.

Reading your audience:

What are audiences looking for? This depends on the audiences you are playing to. The majority are looking for entertainment - theatre that doesn’t make you think; just sit back, relax, laugh and have some fun.

Recently, the Dingalings had a sold-out show, Henry for President. It is a feather in the cap for theatre.

Another arts practitioner to mention is Ashwin Singh, who will be taking his production, Reocca Light, to London.

I have realised that theatre productions, which are too dramatic and leave a “heavy” audience, are not good for ticket sales.

Ponder this the next time you buy a ticket for a show: that ticket price is divided by one month’s rehearsals for a cast, sound, lighting, costumes, rehearsal space, staging space, food and stress.

Hopefully, you will realise that what you are paying for a ticket is essentially mahala.

* Govender is a qualified and trained professional in the performing arts. She is an award-winning theatre actress, comedienne, writer, radio personality, educator, compère and director of Saiartma Productions. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter, @samartsai, and on her Facebook page as Samantha Govender