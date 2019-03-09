ON-demand internet TV continues to offer a variety of choice original content in films and series that can please any particular palate. Take Netflix for example. The leading American company continues to invest in a line of original programming that you can’t find anywhere else - be it movies, TV shows or specials.

Now, if you are an Indian film fan, you are spoilt for choice with some of the original films and series Netflix is and/or has already put out - where you will see a few familiar A-List faces, either on screen or in the credits.

We take a look at a few that you should add to your watch list:

* Lust Stories:





It is an anthology that explores contemporary relationships through four intriguing stories.

The anthology, directed by four powerhouse directors - Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee - portrays varied dimensions of love, lust, power, status and romance, from the eyes of the women in the stories, and what they want.

Each of the four stories features a strong lead female character, whose stories share the common issue being tackled throughout the anthology - lust.

A professor who sleeps with one of her students and a confidently seductive femme fatale juggling a tormenting husband and a lover - these are just two of the back stories of two movies in the anthology.

What critics said:

* “Netflix’s new film undresses repressed Indian sexuality.” Hindustan Times

* “Lust Stories Pushes Boundaries to Offer a Real Ride.” Thequint.com

* “Openly Addresses Sexual Taboos That Bollywood Generally Shies Away From” Decider.com





* Baazaar:





A wide-eyed graduate (Rohan Mehra) learns the ugly side of ambition when he joins in the dubious business practices of his idol, a ruthless Mumbai stock tycoon (Saif Ali Khan).

The film is set in the backdrop of money, power and business.

What critics said:

* “A gripping thriller.” Times of India

* “Saif Ali Khan is splendid as a ruthless tycoon Newcomer Rohan Mehra as Rizwan Ahmad is a let-down in this stock market thriller.” Gulf News





* Soni





Soni (Geetika Vidya Ohlyan), a young policewoman in Delhi, and her superintendent, Kalpana (Saloni Batra), have collectively taken on a growing crisis of violent crimes against women.

However, their alliance suffers a major setback when Soni is transferred out for alleged misconduct on duty. Soni’s professional life takes a further hit when her estranged husband comes back into her life.

What critics said:

* “Despite the Delhi setting, Soni’s observations of inequality transcend borders. It's like looking in a mirror: You see what's right in front of you, but also everything around you.” Dailydot.com

* “An intelligent, subtle script and unobtrusively bravura camera work are the hallmarks of this indie Indian gem, about two policewomen combating harassment and gender expectations.” Variety.com

