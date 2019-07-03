Rakesh Ramdhin. Picture: Faceook

Durban - Another employee at the beleaguered Lotus FM has been given the boot following allegations of sexual harassment. This time it is programme manager Rakesh Ramdhin.

An employee at the station, who did not want to be named, alleged Ramdhin was fired because of sexual harassment allegations from a co-worker.

Hannes du Buisson, spokesperson for the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (BEMAWU), confirmed the termination was because of sexual harassment allegations.

He said Ramdhin was fighting the claims at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

“The allegations were made by a female employee. She claimed that Ramdhin had lifted her up at a work function. Ramdhin said when she requested that he put her down, he proceeded to do so.”

Du Buisson said the matter was by no means sexual harassment.

“We have filed a dispute to the allegation with the CCMA and are currently awaiting a date.”

Spokesperson for the station, Vuyo Mthembu, confirmed that Ramdhin was let go but would not elaborate on the reasons behind his axing.

“The SABC can confirm that Mr Ramdhin’s contract of employment has been terminated by the organisation. The SABC is however not in a position to comment further as this is a matter between the SABC and Mr Ramdhin.”

When the POST contacted Ramdhin for comment, he said he was “advised” not to do so by his attorney.

He would neither confirm nor deny if he had been fired.

“The matter is still ongoing so I am unable to make any comments in relation to the matter,” he said.

The station has been marred by controversy since last year.

Several employees were fired after allegations of sexual harassment.

In November last year, the SABC’s commission of inquiry released a report on its findings and recommendations following the claims. The report, headed by Barbara Watson, flagged Lotus as the worst of the SABC’s departments and labelled the station as one “run by men who regard the station as their fiefdom and the women their personal harem”.

The report also described the station as a “brothel run by prostitutes”.

