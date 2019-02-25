HE is popularly known for his comedy skills but the inroads that Sans Moonsamy is making into the world of film is no laughing matter as he gets down to some serious business. In the latest development, Moonsamy and his partner, Keru Kisten, are set to launch their new psychological thriller Red Room on March 8.

The cast boasts the likes of South Africa’s finest with Khanyi Mbau, Pakamisa Zwedala, Nick Soul, Francois Jacobs, Charlie Bouguenon and Cici Twala featuring.

According to the plot, Zama Marawa (Mbau) has it all and she is expecting to be an heir to her family’s business.

However, things take a nasty turn, and before she knows it, her life is turned upside down.

With nowhere to go and no one to turn to, Zama finds herself in a women’s shelter, but things are not as rosy as she had hoped.

“Comedy is what I am best known for but I think I am a storyteller, regardless of the genre,” explained Moonsamy.

“The Red Room script just kind of popped into my head and it had its own organic journey. I have to admit my original story was very basic but Keru came in and made it into the thriller it is today.”

Commenting on his synergy with creative partner Kisten, with whom he has produced an array of comedy shows and films, Moonsamy said: “Keru and I partnered up on all fronts (laughs).

“We are having our second child in March, we wrote the script together, we produced together, and we roughed it out on set together in Hillbrow. She had the flu that didn’t go away for two months on set. We fought on a professional level and sometimes personal, but in the end, our vision was the same, and together, we were able to pull something special out the bag.”

While Red Room marks his debut in film as a complete writer, producer, and director, Moonsamy said he would also play a cameo role.

“It’s a cameo, definitely some nepotism involved, just to quench my acting thirst, because primarily, it’s where I started,” he joked.

“I play the lawyer of Khanyi Mbau’s character, Zama, and I am the bearer of bad news, but I represent the coldness of this world.

“I always dreamed of being a movie director. I mean, who doesn’t, right? The last few years I have produced and directed numerous television commercials, a short film, a film pilot and music videos. Being a director sounds so glamorous, but there is so much hard work that goes into it, but I can easily say I truly love it.”

Moonsamy said the story that was Red Room “grew on him”.

“I guess, as a creative, we are always brainstorming ideas for stories and this story just came into my head. My muse was Keru. We often just sit and make up stuff, cool stuff, funny stuff, sometimes bad ideas too, and I had this idea for a darker story.

“I remember just sitting on my bed for almost two weeks writing the base story. Then I showed it to her and she went and flipped it around and made me her muse. She turned the script into this incredible story. I wish I could take all the credit, but literally, all the best parts of this film were her ideas. My general life inspiration is my kiddos and Keru. She inspires and motivates in a way I cannot even describe.”

On the cast, he said they are pleased to have secured an “incredible” group of actors and creatives.

“I had the pleasure of working with a lot of the cast as an actor on other projects, so I already had a super relationship with most of them. However, talent is an understatement when I talk about this cast. Khanyi was a gem. She brought such a great understanding of the role. Pakamisa Zwedala pulls of a special performance as Albert, and working with them was more about bringing the character to life.

“Each cast member brought something special. They worked hard, were willing to take risks with me, and pushed their performance levels.

“Being an actor myself, performance is one of my stronger points, so I put a lot of focus on strong character development.”

Produced by Sandman Productions, Dev Maharaj, Mohamed Cassim, Kisten, Meera Maharaj, and Mbau; the film opens on March 8 at cinemas across the country.

