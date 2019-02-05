The area where the baby was found. Picture Credit: Rescue Care

Durban - A newborn baby was found dumped in a rubbish bin on Bulwer Road and Lytton Avenue in Glenwood on Tuesday. The spokesperson for Rescue Care Paramedics Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were called to the scene by concerned residents around 12:45pm after seeing the baby in the packet.

"Advanced Life Support Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the little baby boy had unfortunately already succumbed to his injuries. The body was then handed over to the SAPS who will be investigating further," he said.

Paramedic Ceron Meadows was the Paramedic who declared the little boy deceased and expressed her concern in the rise in babies being dumped in Durban, she urges all mothers to seek help and assistance if need be.

A few weeks ago, a Verulam woman, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and ill-treatment of the child after she dumped her baby in a plastic bag on the roadside. She appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court and is now out on R1 000 bail.

