

Durban - A Newlands East mother accused of dumping her newborn baby in a stormwater drain has been granted bail of R5000 in the Ntumzuma Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old woman has been warned not to interfere with any State witnesses.





She faces a charge of attempted murder





The story of the rescue rocked the community of Newlands East.





On February 11 a resident heard a baby crying in the stormwater drain.





Relevant authorities were notified and the child was rescued after 4 hours and airlifted to hospital.





Two days after the incident a fake message of a mother and daughter who were arrested for dumping the baby was doing its round on social media. Police confirmed it was fake news.





On February 17 the mother was arrested and charged.





She was in hospital but was charged in court in absentia last Wednesday.





She made her first appearance in court today.





The child is in good health.





