Durban - The Newlands East woman who allegedly abandoned her baby in a stormwater drain two weeks ago, has been released from hospital and is expected to make her first appearance at the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court this morning. The 32-year-old mother who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child faces a charge of attempted murder.

She was officially charged in abstentia a week ago because she was in a hospital the court heard.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele of KZN SAPS confirmed that the mother was discharged from hospital on Thursday last week and was taken to Westville prison pending the formal bail application.

The mother was arrested following a dramatic three-hour rescue operation of a newborn baby that was dumped in a stormwater drain on the corner of Barracuda Road and Herring Way in Newlands East.

The baby was airlifted to Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital and was found to be in good health.

POST