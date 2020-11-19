160 years of indentured labour: Papwa Sewgolum and the pinnacle swing

DURBAN - Picture this: it's a crisp morning on the green. Slight breeze in the air and clear skies. The players are in the locker room putting on their posh attire. The caddies make sure their clubs are all spick and span. The groundsmen are getting the final touches done on the course. The course manager is frantically checking every small detail to ensure that the event looks like it has been funded by John D. Rockefeller himself. The spectators, mainly European at the time and dressed to the nines, had gathered by the hundreds to witness “the greatest game ever played”. And out of nowhere, in an “untidy’ manner”, as the British would say, came a humble soul by the name of Sewsunker “Papwa” Sewgolum.

Barefoot, tattered clothing and a raggedy appearance, it was no surprise Papwa did not belong on the golf course next to those “fine European gentlemen”.

But when he swung his club, who was to say that Papwa was anything short of championship material?

Papwa Sewgolum swings through with his unorthodox grip. This is and exhibit by the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban, curated by Selvan Naidoo. Picture: Jehran Daniel Naidoo/African News Agency (ANA)

In fact, had it not been for the racial tensions and the blatant disregard for coloured groups by the white South Africans, Papwa may have been the world champion during his short-lived career.

Now, you may have heard the story before about a great Indian golfer who rose to the very top of the South African golf ranks and grabbed as many titles as he could for as long as the government at the time allowed.

Sewsunker “Papwa” Sewgolum was once a caddy to amateur golfer Graham Wulff.

Impressed with Papwa’s natural talent for the game, Wulff did something not many white folks did back then: he gave an Indian man an opportunity.

Little did he know, one opportunity was all it would take for greatness to seep through the cracks of the apartheid regime.

One of the highest points of his career, in my opinion, was when he defeated South African golfing champion Gary Player to win the Natal Open for the second time in 1965.

Player is widely considered to be one of the greatest golfers of all time, with almost 10 major championships under his belt.

Despite all the facilities made available to the white rulers of South Africa at the time, Player was still no match for the charismatic Papwa.

His unorthodox grip on the golf club set him apart even further from the rest of the golfers on the green.

In his short time spent on the golf course, Papwa managed to win three European titles (the Dutch Open) and three South African titles.

Papwa Sewgolum returns home to a crowd of supporters in Curries Fountain after winning his first major title in 1959, the Dutch Open. This is an exhibit by the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban, curated by Selvan Naidoo. Picture: Jehran Daniel Naidoo/African News Agency (ANA)

However, his immense success showed up the apartheid government and the residents who roamed free during the time, and therefore Papwa Sewgolum was banned from the game of golf after his last win.

According to reports, Papwa’s success had “embarrassed” the apartheid government and he was subsequently banned from setting foot on a golf course ever again.

1959 – after a returning a hero, Papwa was honoured by soccer players before a match. Papwa was regarded as one of the people to put “black sports” on the world map. This is an exhibit by the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban, curated by Selvan Naidoo. Picture: Jehran Daniel Naidoo/African News Agency (ANA)

Papwa Sewgolum was married with five children. He, his wife, five children and blind mother lived in a tin shack in the Natal colony.

He died at the age of 48.

Papwa Sewgolum with his wife, Suminthra, and their four children at the time and Papwa’s blind mother. This is an exhibit by the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban, curated by Selvan Naidoo. Picture: Jehran Daniel Naidoo/African News Agency (ANA)

Through sheer brilliance, Papwa’s story has transcended time and has echoed throughout the annals of African history.

He lived through a time when there was no social media or civil rights movements to protect his dignity as a human being.

There were no Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to stage a loud yet irrational protest outside the golf course after he was banned.

Even the mighty African National Congress (ANC) could not fight back at that time.

But Papwa’s legacy stood for something. It was more than just a golf championship win.

Papwa, in the eyes of his oppressors, was a dangerous individual because he questioned the very nature of European “superiority” and the apartheid regime.

If a simple man with no family support or money could beat a white man at his own game, what message would that send to the rest of the world?

Fast-forward 160 years. Human rights, equality and all of the virtues which were held close during so many years of struggle have finally emerged into the light.

The results?

Kaiyuree Moodley. The daughter of ball-busting crime-fighting investigative journalist Devi Sankaree Govender.

At the age of just 17, Kaiyuree Moodley has already bagged enough junior titles to call it quits but has her eye on the big prize: world champion.

Moodley has so far won the 2013 Girls (12 years) US Kids European Champion, 2014 B Division SA u18 Champion, 2014 B Division SA Girls Rose Bowl Champion, 2015 US Kids World Teen Championships, Pinehurst, USA (6th) and the 2017 SA Girls Rose Bowl Champion.

Some may argue that it is in her blood to succeed in life because of the path taken by her highly successful mother.

Some may argue that it was fate or destiny that played a part in Moodley’s success in the game of golf.

Some may attribute her victories to hard work and the support of her family.

In reality, Moodley’s success could be owed to all of these contributing factors.

One of the contributing factors, without a doubt, is the seed of success that Papwa Sewgolum planted on the day he won his very first golf championship almost a century ago.

Although he was left outside in the rain to collect his trophy because his skin was not pale enough, Papwa’s love for the game and success made it possible for future generations of Indians in South Africa to pick up a golf club.

To reach a pinnacle swing in their careers.

Moodley’s success early on in her career is testament to how, when given equal opportunities, regardless of the colour of their skin, people can succeed.

Her success also paints a picture of how far we have come as a nation with regard to equality, respect and recognition.

