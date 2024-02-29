1860 Heritage Centre hosts traditional breakfast

As part of its fundraising initiative, the 1860 Heritage Centre is hosting a Heritage Breakfast Festival at the museum in Derby Street, Durban, on March 2 from 9am. Selvan Naidoo, the curator of the museum, said the aim of the breakfast was to remind people of the food enjoyed by their ancestors.

"Many of the menu items are no longer served today. We hope to revive these traditional meals in the daily menu of contemporary times to honour and remember the resilience and hard work of our ancestry," said Naidoo. He said: "We invite communities to come out to learn about our rich history and heritage through our conducted tours while enjoying a heritage breakfast." Among the items on the menu are masala dosa served with sambar and chutney, and katchori chole. The menu and details on pre-ordering and paying for the food can be found on the centre's social media pages.