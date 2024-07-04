24 hours later: Search efforts continue for missing Reservoir Hills man

TWENTY-FOUR hours have passed and 57-year-old Ajith "Hemmie" Durga, who was allegedly hijacked near the Umgeni Bird Park, is still missing. Durga, who worked for Ganga Plumbers in New Germany for more then 10 years, was reported missing by the business.

The Toyota Hilux bakkie that he was driving was found abandoned by a tracking company near Inanda Dam. Durga, who lived in Reservoir Hills, was unmarried and did not have children. His sister-in-law, Jenita Durga, said: "He was last seen near Plumblink where he was meant to pick up something. However, he did not make it there. We believe he was hijacked near the bird park. His phone had been switched off and no one had been able to contact him after 2pm yesterday (Wednesday). We are praying for his safe return."

Prem Balram, of Reaction Unit South Africa, a private security company, said Durga's employer had contacted them to help locate him. Balram said multiple search efforts for Durga were underway today. “A helicopter and a search crew of about 47 people have been out today to locate the man. We have followed the tracking path the vehicle took along the dam with the helicopter and on foot but so far we have not found anything. Unfortunately, we had to land the helicopter as the wind picked up but there are still multiple search crew members on foot in the area.”