99th birth anniversary: Sri Swami Sahajananda worked tirelessly serving his ‘master’ and the people of South Africa

Today marks the 99th birth anniversary of Sri Swami Sahajananda, the Spiritual Head of the Divine Life Society of South Africa. He was born in 1925 in Estcourt. Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, the founder of the Sivananda World Peace Foundation, said an online Bhajan Amrit (sweet melodies) programme dedicated to Swami Sahajananda would be held on July 14 at 4pm.

"To walk along the holy path of truth, purity and universal love is the real way to celebrate Swami Sahajananda's birth anniversary; and to practice selfless service, devotion to God and daily meditation," said Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu. "Swami Sahajananda has contributed tremendously to the lives of the underprivileged people in South Africa. Today we pay tribute and honour the legacy of a saint, who once walked on South African soil. Swami Sahajananda was one of the greatest masters of the 20th Century." Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu said the Sivananda World Peace Foundation would always be committed to promoting the greatness of Swami Sivananda and Swami Sahajananda.

Swami Sahajananda's pre-monastic name was V Srinivasan. Although he had a promising academic career and was keenly interested in sports and games, the young teacher had a strong yearning to lead a spiritual life, as he found his mind tormented by turbulent thoughts. Coming to know that for success in such an endeavour a Guru was necessary, he began to yearn for one. One day, while visiting a bookshop in Durban that dealt with Vedic literature, he happened to glance at a book entitled, Practice of Karma Yoga. Its author was a great sage of India, Sri Swami Sivananda.

Even though Srinivasan did not know the meaning of the words, "Karma Yoga" at that time, the book sent a strange thrill through him. Glancing through its pages, he instantly knew he had found the guru he was searching for. He was fascinated to discover that spiritual life could not only purify the mind but grant one God-realisation as well. Henceforth, God-realisation became the goal of his life. He at once lost all interest in his academic career in which he was highly ambitious. He also lost interest in sports and games, which he loved so much. He corresponded with the Master, Swami Sivananda, and began following his instructions.

Ishwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu, from left, Sri Swami Sahajananda and the Dalai Lama in 2004. On his first visit to Swami Sivananda in 1948, the only instruction he received from the Master was "Learn to type and make tea". On his return to South Africa, he took up a post at the FOSA TB Settlement, teaching at the school and serving the sick. In 1949, he received Swami Sivananda's instruction to start a branch of the Divine Life Society in South Africa. In 1956, on his second visit to Swami Sivananda, he was initiated into the holy order of Sannyas; with Swami Sahajananda being his monastic name.

One of the cornerstones of Swamiji's spiritual life was his total obedience and dedication to the Master. He continued the Master's work at a vigorous pace. Dissemination of Swami Sivananda spiritual literature was uppermost on his priority list. Swami Sahajananda worked tirelessly printing the Master's books to the last days of his life, and was an expert editor, typesetter, printer, book binder, etc. He always ensured that the Master's books were of the highest quality.

Alongside this, Swami Sahajananda began building projects for the underprivileged in the province. These projects included schools, clinics, children's homes, crèches, low cost housing, and peace and skills training centres, among others. From 1974 until his Mahasamadhi on December 10, 2007, Swami Sahajananda completed more than 300 such projects. Over the years, countless devotees engaged in selfless service, assisting in various aspects of Swami Sahajananda's work. This ranged from serving at the clinic, cleaning and cooking meals for the poor, among others.

"To this effect, Swami Sahajananda worked tirelessly for 58 years serving his Master, and the people of South Africa. He attained Mahasamadhi after a short illness. Thousands made the journey to the Sivananda ashram in Reservoir Hills to pay their final respects to one who left such a deep impression on the lives of so many. Tributes poured in from all corners." Join the Bhajan Amrit programme via the Sivananda World Peace Foundation Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Sivanandaworldpeace?mibextid=ZbWKwL)