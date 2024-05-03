A legacy of light: remembering Dhiveja

DR PHATHO ZONDI IN THE vibrant tapestry of life, some individuals shine so brightly that their light continues to illuminate the paths of others even after they have gone.

Dhiveja Smith (née Sundrum), 41, was one such radiant soul, whose life’s journey, from the rolling hills of Pietermaritzburg to the spirited streets of Sea Point, was marked by an unfaltering dedication to love, learning and leading by example. Born in KwaZulu-Natal and raised in the nurturing corridors of Wykeham Collegiate and Carmel College (now Crawford College), Dhiveja was not only academically gifted but also possessed a profound inner beauty. Her brilliance and grace led her to the University of Cape Town, where she earned a medical degree and the heart of her future husband, Mark Smith. Dhiveja’s charm and charisma were recognised nationwide when she was crowned first princess in Miss South Africa in 2004, subsequently representing her country with honour at Miss World.

In 2012, Dhiveja and Mark sealed their union in marriage, and their love blossomed with the birth of their daughter, Aarya, in 2018. Aarya, a girl embodying her mother’s intelligence and courage, brought immense joy into their lives. Dhiveja’s heart was always open, her home a haven of joy and culinary delight, where every meal she lovingly prepared for Aarya and their guests spoke of her boundless love and hospitality. Professionally, Dhiveja was a paragon of versatility. After qualifying as a doctor, she decided to explore her passions for presenting, travelling and cooking, gracing television screens on shows like Eastern Mosaic and Top Billing. Her adventures took her across the globe, capturing the essence of diverse cultures and cuisines. Yet, the call of medicine drew her back, leading to her role as a medical executive at Cipla and, eventually, to the founding of her own medical advisory firm, Dharma Med, in 2021. Her professional mission was clear: To provide accurate, compassionate medical information, cutting through the noise of misinformation with the sharpness of her intellect and the warmth of her empathy.

The diagnosis of aggressive breast cancer in 2022 was a crucible, but Dhiveja faced it with characteristic bravery and openness. Transforming her pain into advocacy, she shared the highs and lows of her battle, touching lives far beyond her immediate circle and reinforcing the importance of community in the face of adversity. Dhiveja and Mark Smith with their daughter, Aarya. Even as treatments failed and her condition became terminal, Dhiveja was courageous. She remained a beacon of strength, embracing every moment with those she loved, and orchestrating a Celebration of Life that was as poignant as it was joyful, just a week before her untimely departure on April 21, 2024. Dhiveja leaves her beloved husband, Mark, their daughter, Aarya, her parents, Dayalan and Veena, and brothers Krayalan, Pranav, and Devin, along with countless friends and admirers. Her legacy is not just in the fields of medicine and advocacy but in the countless hearts she touched with her radiant spirit and unyielding resolve.

Miss South Africa first princess Dhiveja Sundrum, (centre) with her family (from left) grandad Raj Munisamy, brother Pranav, dad Dayalan, mom Veena and brother Kryalan In honouring Dhiveja, we also reaffirm our commitment to education about breast cancer, a disease that claims too many lives. It is vital that we continue to support research and education, advocate for early screening, and empower individuals with knowledge and the means to fight the pervasive illness. Dhiveja was more than a brilliant doctor, advocate and mother; she was a testament to the power of living with intention and love. Her light, though no longer present in form, continues to guide and inspire all who knew her or will come to know her story. In her memory, let us hold close the lessons of her life – love generously, live purposefully, and always, always reach out to lift others up. Her funeral was at the Clare Estate crematorium.