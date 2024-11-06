ABH raises R2 million in annual Diwali Radiothon

THE Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) has raised R2 million in its annual Diwali Radiothon, which provides the non-profit organisation with financial support. "This incredible achievement marks a new milestone in the 15-year history of our cherished annual fund-raiser, showcasing the support and confidence of the public in the ABH’s mission of care and upliftment," said a statement issued by the ABH.

"The overwhelming response to the radiothon highlights the deep-seated belief our donors, partners, and community have in the ABH’s work. Their generosity speaks volumes, confirming that ABH’s values resonate powerfully within our community." The ABH said every rand raised would go directly towards enhancing its services for their children's welfare. "The ABH extends our heartfelt gratitude to Hindvani, our dedicated listeners, and every donor who made this record-breaking achievement possible. Your compassion fortifies our resolve and reaffirms our vision for a kinder, better society. This incredible success is a testament to the unity and generosity of our supporters, empowering us to make a profound impact on countless lives."