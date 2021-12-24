Abused Verulam teen bags six distinctions, topping her class

Durban: A Verulam child, who was repeatedly raped by her stepfather, has beaten the odds and excelled at school. The child, who is now 14, achieved six distinctions in her grade and topped her class. A few years ago, the year she started school, her mother died. After the funeral, she went to live with her maternal aunt and her husband in Shakas Kraal.

However, the man her mother had been living with went to her aunt’s home and, after an argument took the child with him. He had a house in Ottawa where they stayed for a while. Over a period of time he broke off all contact with her mother’s family. The stepfather and the child subsequently moved to Pinetown where they shared a home with the man’s new girlfriend. Some months later they moved to Phoenix.

When the stepfather got a job in Witbank, Mpumalanga province, they moved there. A few months later, the stepfather reunited with a woman he had a daughter with, and they moved into her house in Benoni, Gauteng. In 2017 the stepfather and the child moved back to Durban and settled in Riet River near Verulam. Every move meant a new school. It is believed the stepfather started abusing the child in 2017. It continued until his arrest in 2018 and subsequent trial in the Durban High Court.

The stepfather, who has not been named to protect the identity of the girl, was found guilty on several counts of rape, sexual grooming of a child, using a child for pornography, possession and distribution of child pornography, human trafficking, child abuse and sexual exploitation. He was sentenced to nine life terms and a further 173 years imprisonment. During judgment, Judge Mohini Moodley said the stepfather, who played the role of a caregiver and guardian, had betrayed the little girl.

She added that he had isolated her, prevented her from having a stable environment or having a sense of security which were essential during childhood years. Before the stepfather being sentenced earlier this year, a social worker spoke of the challenges the child who was 13 at the time had to overcome. She had nightmares. She was in a new school but was struggling to adjust. She was two grades behind others of her age because the constant moving had made learning difficult.

Now, nine months after the stepfather was sent to jail, the girl is living with her maternal family and making progress at school. In the final exams she completed Grade 6 with six As and came first in her class. Her aunt, who she now refers to as mum, said it was “an amazing feat”. "She is an incredible young girl who has worked hard to accomplish all that she has. My husband and I are so proud of her."

According to the aunt, the child has adjusted well to her new home. "She is a lovely, obedient child who is a pleasure to care for. She seems very happy and content with us." According to the aunt, the child hoped to one day become a marine biologist.

"She simply loves animals and sea life and hopes she is able to make a career of it one day." The family plan to spend Christmas having lunch together. It will be their first Christmas together as a family. Warrant Officer Nivi Lutchminarain, the investigating officer who was instrumental in securing the conviction and sentence, said he was told about the girl’s academic achievements last week.

"I am so proud of her. In spite of everything she has been through and being denied the opportunity to go to school for so many years, she achieved first place in her class. This proves that if you put your mind to something and you have the support of family and friends, anything is possible." Lutchminarain, who works in the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit in Phoenix, urged survivors to come forward rather than suffering in silence. "Come forward and report your cases. Don't be afraid. Know that whatever is happening to you is not your fault. We are here to help in whatever way we can."