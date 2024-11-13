ACT Foundation spreads joy with care bears and food hampers on ACT Day

The ACT (Ammu Care Trust) Foundation recently donated care bears, food hampers and other treats to three different venues, including a hospital’s paediatric ward. Sulosh Pillay, deputy chairperson for the foundation, said this was done in celebration of ACT Day 2024.

She said the non-profit organisation was established by humanitarian Mohanji in India in 2003. “The trust was started to honour the spirit of his daughter, Ammu, who passed away at the tender age of four in a tragic road accident in August 2000. During her brief sojourn on this planet, she touched the hearts of many through her radiance, purest love, and maturity beyond her years. “Ammu lives on through the smiles of many, who have been benefited through various selfless initiatives and acts of kindness. The Ammu story, what seemed like an end, was, in fact, a new beginning. Ammucare resonates with unconditional love and care beyond barriers,” she said.

Pillay said the foundation commemorated this milestone with a display of selfless service. “In KwaZulu-Natal, we reached three different locations and touched countless lives in the process. Our first outreach was an unforgettable seva at Stanger Hospital's paediatric ward. “We gifted 95 precious Ammu Care Bears to the young patients, each bearing a symbol of warmth and companionship for them to navigate the challenges of illness. This was accompanied by a delightful treat package. The paediatric team were also given gifts as a gesture of appreciation."