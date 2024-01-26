Admission should be based on merit, not race

Educational experts have shared their thoughts on the quota system and its impact on students. Professor Labby Ramrathan, who is based at the School of Education at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, said: “We are still in a transforming context and a very unequal basic education system and as such, some external drivers are needed to make gradual changes.

“For higher education studies, limited seats to pursue high-end careers is the greatest challenge in doing away with the quota system and as such, will be needed for a longer period,” he said. Ramrathan said his only concern was the low percentage of students from the different race groups that were affected by the quota system. “The number of seats for the coloured, Indian and white students need to be reviewed periodically with the intent of achieving equity. In addition, the concept of equity needs to be engaged more deeply to establish the criteria and basis for the seat reservations for particular programmes, which must take into consideration regional variations.”

Vee Gani, the chairperson of the KZN Parents Association, said while it was good for any education institution to have an open policy and cater for all race groups to make it all-inclusive, it also posed the question: At whose expense? “I believe that by having a quota system, you are going to have to sacrifice children who have performed meritoriously, with the hope of securing a spot at the university to pursue their dream of being a doctor or working in the medical field. “They become unfairly disadvantaged when any learner does not perform as well as they do but is accepted in university over them. It is unfair,” he said.

Gani said universities should enrol students on a basis of merit before quota. “Our Constitution says there should be no discrimination, yet there is this system in place which discriminates against the learners. Enrolments need to be based on who achieved academic excellence, and deserves to be given the opportunity to study further, and not because of their race. “Furthermore, we now have matriculants being forced to seek alternate universities, away from home either in another province or even overseas. Parents have to also bear the expenses. How is it fair?” he asked.

Nazia Iram Osman, an educational psychologist, said in the realm of education, the journey towards university acceptance was often seen as a pivotal moment in a pupil’s life. “However, when individuals, despite achieving commendable results, find themselves not gaining admission, it becomes crucial for family members to be able to support their psychological well-being and prioritise it above all else. “Parents need to emphasise that academic success doesn’t solely define one’s potential and there are many ways to get to one’s desired outcome. As adults in the child’s life, it’s vital to emphasise the multifaceted nature of success, encouraging pupils to explore alternative paths and recognise that their worth extends beyond a university acceptance letter,” she said.

Osman said fostering a supportive environment involved active communication and empathy. "This can be achieved by engaging in open discussions to comprehend the pupil’s emotions, acknowledging their disappointment, while highlighting the resilience and growth that can arise from overcoming setbacks. Reinforce the idea that setbacks are not synonymous with failure but opportunities for personal development and self-discovery." She added that encouraging the exploration of diverse interests and talents could also be instrumental.

“Pupils must be helped with identifying their passions and strengths outside the academic sphere, fostering a sense of purpose and self-worth independent of conventional measures of success. Pupils also need to be reminded that setbacks are integral to life’s journey and provide an opportunity for acquiring valuable coping skills. “There are many stories of successful entrepreneurs to highlight this. Encourage them to view challenges as stepping stones towards personal growth, emphasising the importance of perseverance and a positive mindset. “Comparison is the thief of joy. So a life lesson worth remembering is that it’s best not to compare oneself right now, for though a peer might have got in for their desired degree, that doesn’t mean you are any less than them, and there may be many other reasons for that. Each person’s academic and professional journey differs and that’s okay.