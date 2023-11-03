Africa’s Strong Woman Champion hails from Durban

AMELIA Krishna is officially Africa’s Strong Woman champion. She competed in the Africa’s Strongest Man and Woman 2023 competition in Zambia at the weekend.

Strong Woman and Strong Man refers to strength athletics composed of a variety of events in which competitors have to move the highest weights possible. Krishna won the under-64kg category. The 31-year-old currently works as a life orientation and sports teacher at Ridge Park College and as a personal trainer at Virgin Active. She lives on the Berea. Krishna said she was introduced to fitness, while au pairing in the US at age 22.

“I was immediately drawn to the industry. I qualified as a group instructor for a class called power, which used weight training. That was how I slowly learnt to train myself. Once I returned to South Africa, I worked as a receptionist and studied for a sports science and personal trainer qualification. “I naturally gravitated towards lifting heavier weights. It was something I enjoyed, irrespective of what I wanted my body to look like or without the intention of competing. “I have a foundation of five years as a powerlifter and train in a gym where there are guys who compete in Strongman competitions. Watching how interesting it is sparked my interest to try the sport.

“My first competition was for fun. As an athlete, my competitive edge took over and I wanted to continue to challenge myself to go as far as I could as an international athlete. The sport is growing for females and I love being part of the process.” Krishna said a strong mentality was important for a Strongwoman contender. “I believe that in order to be physically strong, you first have to be mentally strong. There are days when the weight on the bar is a lot, and focus, determination and self-belief drives you to move that weight.”

Krishna said her achievement felt incredible. “Especially considering the obstacles and challenges I faced on my journey to the African competition and the difficulties I had during it. To emerge as number one fills me with so much pride and makes me feel deserving.” She said consistency was the key to her success.

“During the past six years, life has changed a lot, but I have slowly and consistently trained.” Krishna said she hoped to be part of the growth of strength sport for women. “Thanks to winning my continental title, I have received an invite to the 2024 Official Strongman Games. I see myself breaking personal records and achieving goals I set for myself.