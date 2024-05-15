Alleged kidnapper linked to businessman's kidnapping and death has been shot dead

A SUSPECT allegedly linked to the kidnapping and murder of Johannesburg businessman Shamshudeen Faki was shot dead by police on Tuesday evening. Faki was one of the owners of Dawood Frozen Foods, a national company started in the 1950’s.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the suspect’s vehicle was traced to the N12, south, between Klipriver and Xavier off-ramp. Police tried flagging down the suspect, who then allegedly pointed a firearm at the officers. A shootout ensued and the suspect was shot dead.

Masondo said a search for the remaining suspects was underway. “On Tuesday at around 18h30, police officers from the Johannesburg Flying Squad and South African Police Service Anti-Kidnapping Unit followed up on information about the suspects whereabouts. “Members traced one of the suspect's vehicles, a Toyota Hilux bakkie, to Winchester Hills.