An alleged argument over a car leads to magistrate’s sons killing

Joeash Govindsamy and his wife Aveshnee Naidoo are on trial at the Durban Magistrate’s Court for the murder of Bryson Munilall. Munilall, 27, was fatally stabbed in the parking lot of Dance Cafe, a nightclub, in Chris Hani Road, Durban, in November 2022.

He is the son of magistrate Bryan Munilall. The court heard that on the day of the incident Munilall was with his sister Caroline, his cousin Jade John and her husband Nicholas Govender. They left the nightclub at 3.30am and were walking towards Nicholas's car in the parking lot of the nightclub.

The suspects who were walking behind them allegedly accused Munilall and his relatives of going towards their vehicle. An argument ensued between them and a fight broke out, which led to Munilall being stabbed. He died at the scene. The State is trying to prove that the accused acted in common purpose.