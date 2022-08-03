ANC ward councillor’s son charged for theft

Durban - An ANC ward councillor's son was among three men arrested for being in possession of stolen property worth about a R1 million. Ashlaine Govender, the son of ward 28 councillor Doeshiee Govender in Shakaskraal, was arrested on July 22 with Thembinkosi Khumalo and Mohamed James.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, a provincial spokesperson, said police received information about an illegal scrap metal dealer operating in Shakaskraal. "A multidisciplinary joint operation was put in place. Police had conducted a preliminary reconnaissance of the identified premises. The team swooped on the scrapyard and an inspection was conducted. It was established that the business was indeed operating illegally," said Gwala. She said copper cables that belonged to Transnet and weighing 614.5kg were recovered.

Story continues below Advertisement

"A further search was conducted and 18 cellphone tower batteries were found concealed in a bag. The total value of the recovered property is estimated at R1 million." Gwala said the men, aged between 34 and 36, were arrested for possession of the stolen property as well as damaging and tampering with the essential infrastructure. "The docket has been transferred to the Hawks who have taken over the investigation."

Story continues below Advertisement

Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, the spokesperson for the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal, said the accused appeared in the KwaDukuza Magistrate's Court on July 25 and were remanded at Westville Prison. Councillor Doeshiee Govender declined to comment. Thandeka Mkhize, the ANC spokesperson in the General Gizenga Mpanza region, said: "We cannot comment because it is a personal issue relating to an ANC councillor's son and not the councillor himself."

Story continues below Advertisement