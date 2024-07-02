Animal cruelty: Eid bulls allegedly kept in confined area

THREE bulls, which were intended to be sold and sacrificed for Eid al-Adha (the Festival of Sacrifice), have been kept in squalid conditions at a property in Overport. The bulls, which were not sold, are now being kept on the property of the Al Ansaar Foundation in West Road for almost three weeks.

Mrs Rahiman, a resident, told the POST she had since contacted the Durban and Coast Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). “The bulls are in a restricted area with hardly any space to move. They are also stepping on their faeces and are only being fed when someone remembers to feed them. This is downright abuse. Furthermore, this is a residential area,” she said. Rahiman said she was informed by the SPCA that an inspector had visited the premises.

“They informed me that the animals were being kept in a poor living condition and that a written warning was issued. The SPCA said that the inspector would conduct a follow-up visit to ensure compliance with the warning that was issued.” Three bulls that were intended to be sold and sacrificed for Eid al-Adha have been kept in harsh conditions, forced to move around in their own faeces. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/Independent Newspapers Mr Saleem, another resident, said the animals should be kept on a farm. “These animals live freely on farms with different climates. The farmers keep the animals warm. I am standing outside now at 10am and it is ice cold. The conditions in which the animals are being kept are also not in line with our Islamic beliefs and should not be allowed.”

In a statement, the board members of the Al Ansaar Foundation, said the livestock did not belong to them. They said the property had been leased by a livestock supplier. “The livestock owner had requested to use the premises, which was granted on condition that all bylaws were complied with. They were supposed to have removed the bulls two days after Eid but they have failed to do so. We have now given them until Wednesday (July 3) to remove the animals, or we will be pursuing legal action.” Zaakir Goraps, the manager of Continental Livestock, said he was aware of the matter and that the bulls would be removed from the property and taken to a farm in Cato Ridge on Wednesday.

“We are aware that the livestock has been kept there for a while. The livestock was meant to be bought for the purpose of slaughtering for Eid. However, they were not sold. We encountered some issues when it came to transporting them. However, we do have someone that feeds and gives them water. “We also need to remove some concrete to be able take out the cages. We have not been able to do that as yet, which has slowed the process. We acknowledge that we should have worked faster, but they will be moved to the farm. We are also working with the SPCA,” he said. The SPCA and the eThekwini Municipality did not comment at the time of publication.