Armed robbers flee with tinned fish stock

A truck driver came under attack by a group of armed men, who made off with about 200 cases of tinned fish on Wednesday. Dhevan Govindasamy, the spokesperson for PT Alarms, said the driver was stationary at a traffic light when two white bakkies blocked his path along Himalayas Road in Merebank.

“According to the driver, who was on route to a warehouse in the Mobeni area, three gun-wielding men approached and ordered that he stay in the vehicle. The men then broke the seal of the container and removed about 200 cases of the tinned fish before fleeing in their vehicles on the M4. “PT Alarms Tactical unit and armed response teams responded swiftly but the suspects fled prior to their arrival. The truck was secured by the members until the trucking company management arrived,” he said. Govindasamy said it appeared a syndicate was operating in the south Durban area, following a similar incident last week.