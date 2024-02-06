Aimed at empowering children through education, the Sarva Dharma Ashram in partnership with Ngifundela Ukuphila, a non-profit organisation, will be launching a new afternoon school programme on February 18. The programme will be launched at the ashram at 46 Graceland Road in Welbedacht East, Chatsworth, at 10am.

Pradeep Ramlall, a trustee at the ashram, said together with the organisation, their mission extended beyond academic excellence. “We strive to cultivate the overall well-being and personal growth of each student, nurturing them to face life's varied challenges with confidence and ambition,” said Ramlall. He said the programme would provide complimentary educational opportunities for pupils of all grades.

“With a team of skilled teachers, the school is dedicated to delivering an inclusive curriculum across a wide range of subjects and essential life skills. Furthermore, a central tenet of the partnership is the commitment to remove economic barriers to education by providing free lunches and lessons to all enrolled students, ensuring equitable access to quality education,” he said. Ramlall said the programme, which was designed to complement the existing school system, would operate from 2pm to 6pm. “Parents and guardians are invited to seize this transformative educational opportunity for their children by enrolling them. It is a step towards shaping a more promising future for the youth of our communities.