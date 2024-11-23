Astrological insights: what the stars hold for you this week

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Embrace the changes that are upon you. Celebrate lessons learned and experiences, and release all appreciatively. Life cycles are endless. It’s time to embrace the new, accepting the abundant blessings due. Release the fear of letting go. You need room for new. Magic number: 8

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) Get tenacious. Take charge of your body, mind and schedules, focusing on goals. Don’t be swayed by external influences. Stay the course and remain positive. Success is given. Avoid doubts and negativity. Refocus on your goals. Magic number: 12

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Re-energise. Re-claim control, clearing-out the old and welcoming-in the new. It is time for new projects, adventures and ideas. Dive into opportunities supporting necessary life changes. The time is fertile to do so. Discard fears based on doubts. Clear focus assures positive and successful outcomes. Magic number: 9

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Receive it all. Fill-up your pitcher, keeping the divine flow unblocked. Receive graciously, remaining balanced, and allowing opportunities to give, support and nurture others from abundant levels. Benefits of increased intuition and spiritual awareness are welcomed. Magic number: 4

LEO (July 23 – August 22) Slow down. Prioritise what’s important, investing fully into nurturing them. Everything happens in divine timing as it is meant. Avoid haste. Worry over life purpose, goals and deadlines. Enjoy being in the moment of what you’re nurturing. All is falling perfectly into place. Magic number: 6

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Release perfectionist tendencies, harsh thoughts, words and actions with gentle compassion. Action deep forgiveness for yourself and others. See only positive intentions and light in others; seeing the same within. Discard self-judgements. Self-care nourishing is needed. Adjust to accommodate this change. Magic number: 1

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Focus deeply and intentionally on restoring and building your faith. All is not lost. Remain aware and acknowledge answers that are being received. Continue allowing your light to shine helping others, in turn helping yourself. Expect miracles. They are here. Discard all negativity, thoughts, environments, situations and conversations. Reframe. Magic number: 11

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Fearlessly balance exchanges of giving and receiving, creating endless unblocked flow of abundance. There is more than enough to supply every need. Escape to swim in the ocean or indulge in a salt bath. Release worries concerning the the future. You are supported and sufficiently supplied for. Magic number: 7

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Rise above it all. See all with love. Practice deep self-love effecting changes where you desire, avoiding all lower vibrations. Remain true to yourself, forgiving all past transgressions. What is done is in the past. Move forward positively based in unconditional love for all. Magic number: 5

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Escape outside to breathe, ground, restore and play. Nature supplies numerous answers, healing and insights that are waiting to be received. Shift up your routine to include outside-time. An unbalanced being isn’t productive. Harness nature’s energy to increase manifestations. Magic number: 3

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) Reconnect with your inner child. Through connections with other children, you heal your own inner child. Make time to play, laugh, explore and love deeply. As reconnection-connections are deepened, greater peace is enjoyed and guidance is given. These are received in meaningful insightful manners. Magic number: 10

PISCES (February 19 – March 20) Be clear before you set your intentions. You are guided and supported to follow through on your inner-most desires. Connect with your inner power as you stand unwavering for your truth. Discard the opinions of others and speak your truth lovingly. Stand firmly for what is important to you. Magic number: 2