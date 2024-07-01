‘Aunty, stand still,’ robbers threaten Phoenix machinist

WHEN Phoenix machinist Priscilla Naidoo heard the words “aunty, stand still” and then had a gun pointed at her, she begged the robbers to take what they wanted and spare her life. But the thugs fired two shots which hit a motorist and his passenger, who were driving by on Dovestone Place in Whetstone, at the time.

Naidoo, 54, a machinist at a clothing factory in Overport, said she had left home for work around 6.15am to wait for her transport to fetch her. “I had my handbag with me which had some of my tools for work and money. I also had my lunch bag. I did not carry my phone on that day,” said Naidoo. She said she walked to Dovestone Place, which was about five minutes away from her home.

“There is an unemployed lady who lives in the area and she waits with me everyday until my transport arrives. “While waiting, I saw two men walking toward us. One went behind me. The other stood in front of me and said: ‘Aunty stand still.’ He pulled out his gun and pointed it to the air. He told us that if we screamed he would shoot us. I begged him to take everything and spare our lives,” said Naidoo. She suddenly heard gunshots.

“I just ran into a neighbour’s yard to take cover and the lady I was with stood frozen on the spot.” She said she later heard that two youngsters who were driving past had been shot by the robbers. “I believe one of them was shot in the chest and the other was grazed by a bullet.”

Both men have been discharged from hospital but declined to comment. Naidoo said the incident had traumatised her and she could not sleep at night. “I am too afraid to walk on that street or to wait for my transport. My relatives are dropping me off and picking me up from there.”

She said crime was escalating in the area. “I have lived in this community for 40 years and it used to be so peaceful. These days we cannot even walk to the shop without the fear of being attacked by criminals.” Naidoo said she had been robbed before at her home.