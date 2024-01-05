‘Bail would not be in the interest of justice’

Magistrate Naresh Bika said it was clear that releasing murder accused Sugandran Rodney Naicker into society, following the brutal murder of Vyaksha Sookdew, would not be in the interest of justice and would create shock and outrage in the community. Naicker, who confessed to police that he had killed Sookdew when police nabbed him for petrol theft from a service station, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Friday and was denied bail.

The investigating officer, Elizabeth Ramruttan, told the court how Naicker had filled fuel at a petrol station in Bayview on Christmas Eve and then fled without paying. He was spotted by a petrol attendant when he returned to the same petrol station to purchase airtime. He was then arrested by police and made a confession about the murder. Naicker led police to Sookdew's home on Havenside Drive, which he sometimes shared with her, on Christmas day morning.

Sookdew's decomposing body was found by police in the bathroom of the rented outbuilding. Police were met with an unbearable stench when they arrived at Sookdew's home with Naicker, who then pointed police in the direction of the bathroom, where Sookdew's unrecognisable body was found wrapped in bin bags. She suffered extensive injuries, including fatal head injuries and broken limbs.